Visitors begin to pour into the Midlands ahead of the solar eclipse

The eclipse weekend is just beginning, and as expected, thousands of visitors are making their way into the Midlands.

People are coming from all over the nation especially from places farther north of the Palmetto State on the east coast.

"I really appreciate astronomy. I think it's an experience that makes me feel like I'm a very small part of something very large and I'm just in awe of it,” Natalia Lueck from Warrenton, Virginia explained.

Some loaded up their cars early Friday morning to get on the road and try to beat what likely will be heavy traffic the next few days. Others said they came in by plane.

One thing is for sure, mostly all of the visitors said to see an event like totality, the journey in their eyes was totally worth it.

"However impractical it may be, I did really want to get down here for it. It's truly a once in a lifetime event so couldn't miss it,” Lizzie Costa from Providence, Rhode Island said.

Many out of towners are of course in the Vista because of the many hotels and restaurants. Employees at one hotel said most of their eclipse guests are expected to arrive on Saturday.

So from here on out, it's looking to get a lot more crowded as we move into the weekend.

