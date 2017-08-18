Chemical leak causes evacuation at Lexington grocery store

A grocery store in Lexington has been evacuated for what police say is a chemical leak.

Officers say the leak was at the Food Lion on the 900 block of North Lake Drive in Lexington.

Lexington firefighters are on the scene. Officials say the leak was a refrigerant line leak.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates.

The Food Lion on North Lake Drive has been evacuated due to a chemical leak in the store. @CountyLex Fire Service is on scene. pic.twitter.com/imBVP3Qiq4 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) August 19, 2017

