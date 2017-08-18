Chemical leak causes evacuation at Lexington grocery store - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Chemical leak causes evacuation at Lexington grocery store

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Lexington Police) (Source: Lexington Police)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

A grocery store in Lexington has been evacuated for what police say is a chemical leak.

Officers say the leak was at the Food Lion on the 900 block of North Lake Drive in Lexington. 

Lexington firefighters are on the scene. Officials say the leak was a refrigerant line leak. 

No injuries have been reported. 

