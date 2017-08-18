TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE SC 2017: What you need to know in the path of totality

Many of you already have your glasses for the total solar eclipse coming up August 21, but after warnings from NASA about vendors selling unapproved glasses that may not protect your eyes, it might be a good idea to double check.

Not wearing protective eyewear during the eclipse will mean irreversible eye damage

As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.

The path of the total solar eciipse on August 21, 2017 crosses directly over Columbia and the Midlands. (Source: NASA)

The City of Columbia’s parking services team is ready for the total solar eclipse.

The City of Columbia’s parking services team is ready for the eclipse. (Source: City of Columbia)

Here's what you need to know about parking in Columbia for the total solar eclipse

Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?

Do I need a special eclipse filter for my iPhone? We asked Apple.

With the total solar eclipse now just hours away the streets and sidewalks are filling up a little bit more than usual on this Sunday.

If you're on the roads this weekend, take a little extra time to breathe and think clearly as you'll likely be dealing with out-of-town traffic. Traffic heading into Columbia will be heavier than usual this weekend.

It seems many people are hoping to get their hands on a pair of eclipse glasses just one day before the rare total solar eclipse on Monday.

Where can you get a pair of eclipse glasses last minute?

The moon will totally block out the sun on Monday, Aug. 21 at 2:41:48 p.m. (Source: WIS)

The car is parked. The glasses rest gently over your eyes. You look to the sky at 2:41:48 p.m. and see something not seen this side of the Mississippi since 1970.

Welcome to the Total Solar Eclipse of 2017, a surprisingly common astrological event that's actually quite rare this time around -- mostly due to the number of people who will see it.

Columbia, SC is listed as one of the best places in America to watch the event unfold as it is in the path of totality, meaning the sun will be completely blocked out by the moon.

What's the Weather Going to be Like?

On Solar Eclipse Day, a few scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly late in the afternoon into the evening. We’re not expecting a washout. Rain/storm chances are at 30 percent for now. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-90s. The humidity will make it feel like 101 by afternoon, so take your precautions. Drink plenty of water while outdoors!

Get your most up-to-date eclipse forecast by clicking here.

Finding the Right Eclipse Glasses

Confusion has been the word when it comes to eclipse glasses in the past several weeks.

"Are my eclipse glasses NASA approved? American Astronomical Society approved? Have they been manufactured to safety specifications?" are usually the questions asked.

Well, here's what you need to know about the eclipse glasses handed out by cities and municipalities and those sold online.

NASA says in order to properly view the eclipse, you'll need a special pair of glasses certified by ISO and manufactured by these NASA-approved companies:

American Paper Optics

Rainbow Symphony

Thousand Oaks Optical

TSE 17

NASA also wants you to follow four simple tips when viewing the eclipse.

Don't reuse old glasses. Unsafe after 3 years.

If lenses have scratches, don't use.

If lenses are wrinkled, not safe for viewing the eclipse.

U.S. manufacturers recommended.

Or, you can check this list of reputable vendors of solar filters and viewers.

But what if you were unable to procure a pair of glasses? Well, you can always make your own solar eclipse viewer.

Using Your Eclipse Glasses

With certifications and specifications and approvals out of the way, here's how you'll want to view the solar eclipse, according to NASA:

Always inspect your solar filter before use; if scratched or damaged, discard it. Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the filter.

Always supervise children using solar filters.

Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer before looking up at the bright sun. After looking at the sun, turn away and remove your filter — do not remove it while looking at the sun.

Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or another optical device.

Similarly, do not look at the sun through a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while using your eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and enter your eye(s), causing serious injury.

Seek expert advice from an astronomer before using a solar filter with a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device. Note that solar filters must be attached to the front of any telescope, binoculars, camera lens, or other optics.

If you are within the path of totality , remove your solar filter only when the moon completely covers the sun’s bright face and it suddenly gets quite dark. Experience totality, then, as soon as the bright sun begins to reappear, replace your solar viewer to look at the remaining partial phases.

, remove your solar filter only when the moon completely covers the sun’s bright face and it suddenly gets quite dark. Experience totality, then, as soon as the bright sun begins to reappear, replace your solar viewer to look at the remaining partial phases. Outside the path of totality, you must always use a safe solar filter to view the sun directly.

If you normally wear eyeglasses, keep them on. Put your eclipse glasses on over them, or hold your handheld viewer in front of them.

So, Where Can I Watch the Eclipse?

As noted, Columbia has been listed as one of the top spots in the country when it comes to viewing the eclipse.

As such, the City of Columbia has set up five city-approved locations to watch the event if you want to take it in with a large crowd.

Drew Park (beside the Charles R. Drew Wellness Center), 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St.

Owens Field Park, 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.

Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St. (The north end is also available for viewing at 4122 River Drive)

Southeast Park, 951 Hazelwood Rd.

Where can I park? If you're in Columbia, here's a map of the best locations to park.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.