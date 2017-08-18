TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE SC 2017: TOTALITY! Solar eclipse dazzles Columbia

Traffic is starting to build on South Carolina interstates as people inundate the state to see the solar eclipse Monday.More >>
Traffic is starting to build on South Carolina interstates as people inundate the state to see the solar eclipse Monday.More >>
With the total solar eclipse now just hours away the streets and sidewalks are filling up a little bit more than usual on this Sunday.More >>
With the total solar eclipse now just hours away the streets and sidewalks are filling up a little bit more than usual on this Sunday.More >>
It seems many people are hoping to get their hands on a pair of eclipse glasses just one day before the rare total solar eclipse on Monday.More >>
It seems many people are hoping to get their hands on a pair of eclipse glasses just one day before the rare total solar eclipse on Monday.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
The City of Columbia’s parking services team is ready for the total solar eclipse.More >>
The City of Columbia’s parking services team is ready for the total solar eclipse.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
Many of you already have your glasses for the total solar eclipse coming up August 21, but after warnings from NASA about vendors selling unapproved glasses that may not protect your eyes, it might be a good idea to double check.More >>
Many of you already have your glasses for the total solar eclipse coming up August 21, but after warnings from NASA about vendors selling unapproved glasses that may not protect your eyes, it might be a good idea to double check.More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
A 2-month-old boy believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.More >>
A 2-month-old boy believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A New Orleans-based rapper who is wanted in connection with an assault surrendered to authorities Monday afternoon in Shreveport. AuthoritiesMore >>
A New Orleans-based rapper who is wanted in connection with an assault surrendered to authorities Monday afternoon in Shreveport. AuthoritiesMore >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.More >>
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.More >>
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.More >>
After witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime celestial phenomenon, travelers to Columbia hit the road for home.More >>
After witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime celestial phenomenon, travelers to Columbia hit the road for home.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
The White House says President Trump will speak to the country on Monday at 9 p.m. EDT from Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia on his strategy for the war in Afghanistan.More >>
The White House says President Trump will speak to the country on Monday at 9 p.m. EDT from Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia on his strategy for the war in Afghanistan.More >>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.More >>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
Believe it or not, four guys – three from South Carolina and one from Oregon – will be taking a helicopter ride up to 11,000 feet in Orangeburg County and parachuting during the eclipse.More >>
Believe it or not, four guys – three from South Carolina and one from Oregon – will be taking a helicopter ride up to 11,000 feet in Orangeburg County and parachuting during the eclipse.More >>