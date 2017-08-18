Crowds rush to campgrounds, filling SC state parks for 'Total Solar Eclipse'

A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A man and a woman are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.More >>
A man and a woman are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.More >>
RIP childhood.More >>
RIP childhood.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.More >>
Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.More >>
The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
A grocery store in Lexington has been evacuated for what police say is a chemical leak.More >>
A grocery store in Lexington has been evacuated for what police say is a chemical leak.More >>
Sonny Landham, the muscular action-movie actor who co-starred in "Predator" and "48 Hrs," has died at 76.More >>
Sonny Landham, the muscular action-movie actor who co-starred in "Predator" and "48 Hrs," has died at 76.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
Visitors to South Carolina are starting to pour in, from all over the country, for the best views of the Total Solar Eclipse.More >>
Visitors to South Carolina are starting to pour in, from all over the country, for the best views of the Total Solar Eclipse.More >>