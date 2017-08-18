Law Firm: Kids of Displaced Nuclear Workers Need School Clothes

A law firm has launched an effort to collect uniform clothes for children of workers laid off from the V.C. Summer nuclear project.

Several Fairfield County schools require students to wear specific types and colors of clothes.

Attorney Amy Gaffney, a partner with Gaffney Lewis & Edwards, has been among lawyers consulting with many of the construction workers who lost jobs when SCE&G and Santee Cooper shut down the project late last month. Gaffney says her firm, which has offices in Columbia and Charleston, is trying to help parents before school starts August 22nd.

Five schools require khaki pants and polo shirts in these colors:

Geiger Elementary – hunter green or yellow

Kelly Miller Elementary – purple or white

McCrorey Liston Elementary – black or orange

Fairfield Elementary – red, royal blue or navy blue

Fairfield Magnet School for Math & Science – powder blue (light blue)

Sizes for the elementary school children range from size 4T to size 16. Sizes include 4T, 5, 6, 6x, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 in both boys and girls, with

a few that may require 10-16 husky. Local Wal-Marts and Target stores are suggested as economical places to purchase these much needed items.

The middle schools and high school do not require a uniform but contributions of clothing can be provided and labeled for these schools.

Donations can be d ropped off at the firm’s Columbia Office at 3700 Forest Drive, Suite 400, or in Charleston at 125 A Wappoo Creek Drive, Suite 202.

If you have questions, please contact Michelle Holmes at 803-790-8838.

The clothing drive is being conducted with help from the Fairfield County School District.

