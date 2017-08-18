Law Firm: Kids of Displaced Nuclear Workers Need School Clothes

A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Experts – and grandmothers everywhere – agree that kids need sleep to grow, stay healthy and do well in school. Parents do, too.More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>
The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
The eclipse weekend is just beginning, and as expected, thousands of visitors are making their way into the Midlands.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
A law firm has launched an effort to collect uniform clothes for children of workers laid off from the V.C. Summer nuclear project.More >>
A grocery store in Lexington has been evacuated for what police say is a chemical leak.More >>
