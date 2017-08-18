Making sure your glasses are safe for the eclipse

In the final days leading up to the total solar eclipse on Monday, it turns out finding NASA-approved glasses is harder than expected.

The excitement is steadily building for the eclipse, but not having the proper eyewear will certainly ruin the fun and put you at risk of permanent eye damage.

After recent reports of knock-off glasses and recalls many are checking their glasses twice, but how do you know what to look for?

“I don’t know. I don’t know what to look for. All I know is, if they say come to the library it has to be the right glasses," Katrina Fox said. "I've heard that I need to be careful about scams."

“There was the color, make sure one side was black, one side was silver. And there’s a code that has to be on those," Morris Morgan of Columbia said.

NASA now says the only way you can be sure your eclipse glasses are safe is to verify that they come from one of the authorized dealers listed on their website.

“Actually, when I bought them on Amazon, I researched and made sure they were ISO certified," the Kingsford family, visiting from Virginia said.

