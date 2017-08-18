Making sure your glasses are safe for the eclipse

A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
RIP childhood.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Visitors to South Carolina are starting to pour in, from all over the country, for the best views of the Total Solar Eclipse.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cold front that will slide in from the north on Monday.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
In the final days leading up to the total solar eclipse on Monday, it turns out finding NASA-approved glasses is harder than expected.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
