FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Eclipse traffic heading into Columbia begins

If you're on the roads this weekend, take a little extra time to breathe and think clearly as you'll likely be dealing with out-of-town traffic.

Traffic heading into Columbia will be heavier than usual this weekend.

The Federal Highway Administration suggests drivers and pedestrians alike take these eight points into consideration when it comes to the eclipse on Monday:

Don’t stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder during the event. Exit the highway to safe location to view and/or photograph the eclipse. Don’t take photographs while driving! Don’t try to wear opaque eclipse glasses while operating a vehicle. Turn your headlights on — do not rely on your automatic headlights when the eclipse blocks out the sun. Watch out for pedestrians along smaller roads. People may be randomly parking and walking alongside the roadside in the hours around the eclipse to get the best view. Prepare for extra congestion especially on the interstates in the path on the day before, day of and day after the eclipse. Avoid travel during the eclipse or in the area of the main path if you can.

