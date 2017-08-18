FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Eclipse traffic heading into Columbia begins

Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
RIP childhood.More >>
The Sons of Confederate Veterans were one of about 200 groups participating in the parade.More >>
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the fatal wreck occurred around 3:05 p.m. on SC Highway 914 near Jefferson Street.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
