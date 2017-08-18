FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All interstates out of Columbia experiencing congestion

All interstates out of Columbia are currently experiencing higher than average levels of traffic as out of town residents leave following Columbia's total solar eclipse.

Traffic heading out of the city began to trickle out slowly just after the 2:41 p.m. totality.

All rest areas are back open, but officials are saying to keep an eye on the following roads:

I-95 southbound near I-26

I-85 southbound and northbound from Greenville

I-77 northbound from Columbia

No major traffic incidents are reported at this time on the interstates.

The Federal Highway Administration suggests drivers and pedestrians alike take these eight points into consideration when it comes to the eclipse on Monday:

Don’t stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder during the event. Exit the highway to a safe location to view and/or photograph the eclipse. Don’t take photographs while driving! Don’t try to wear opaque eclipse glasses while operating a vehicle. Turn your headlights on — do not rely on your automatic headlights when the eclipse blocks out the sun. Watch out for pedestrians along smaller roads. People may be randomly parking and walking alongside the roadside in the hours around the eclipse to get the best view. Prepare for extra congestion especially on the interstates in the path on the day before, the day of and day after the eclipse. Avoid travel during the eclipse or in the area of the main path if you can.

