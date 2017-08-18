Pair wanted for questioning after stolen credit card used at Walmart

The pair sought for questioning in connection with this stolen credit card case. (Source: WIS)

A couple spotted on surveillance footage may be the key to helping the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office with locating stolen credit cards from Barnwell County.

According to investigators, one of the cards was used on July 22 to purchase $140 worth of items at a Walmart on North Road in Orangeburg.

The credit card's owner immediately contacted the sheriff's office once they realized the card had been used twice at the store.

Cameras at the store spotted a man and a woman leaving the store who may have information about the case.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

