Sheriff: Drugs, 1-year-old child found after warrant issued for home known for drug sales

A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.More >>
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.More >>
Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.More >>
The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.More >>
A couple spotted on surveillance footage may be the key to helping the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office with locating stolen credit cards from Barnwell County.More >>
A couple spotted on surveillance footage may be the key to helping the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office with locating stolen credit cards from Barnwell County.More >>
A 41-year-old Prosperity man has been arrested and charged with third offense drug charges after investigators say they found drugs and a 1-year-old child in his residence.More >>
A 41-year-old Prosperity man has been arrested and charged with third offense drug charges after investigators say they found drugs and a 1-year-old child in his residence.More >>
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>