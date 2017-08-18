Sheriff: Drugs, 1-year-old child found after warrant issued for home known for drug sales

A 41-year-old Prosperity man has been arrested and charged with third offense drug charges after investigators say they found drugs and a 1-year-old child in his residence.

Benjamin Chandler is charged with trafficking crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine within the proximity of a school or park, unlawful neglect of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

RELATED: See others arrested in the Midlands this month.

Chandler's arrest comes at the end of a months-long investigation following several complaints from the community about drug activity, high traffic volume, and other illegal activities at the man's residence on South Main Street in Prosperity.

Sheriff's drug investigators made several undercover crack cocaine purchases.

A search warrant was issued for the home, and deputies arrested Chandler there after locating 2 ounces of crack cocaine, 1 gram of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

The infant child, meanwhile, was taken into Department of Social Services custody.

“The fact that this is the third offense for selling illegal drugs is very troubling,” Sheriff Lee Foster said in a statement. “However; it is reprehensible to think that he would expose a small child to this dangerous activity. We cannot and will not stand for this as law enforcement and the community work together to make Newberry County better now and for the next generation.”

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.