DARK AS THE NIGHT: USC's home opener to be a blackout

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The University of South Carolina's home opener against the Kentucky Wildcats will be a little bit more special on top of the game being played at night.

According to the team's Twitter account, the game will now be a black out as the team is calling for fans to wear all black. 

It also appears that the team will be sporting all-black uniforms during the game.

Kickoff against the Wildcats is set for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.

