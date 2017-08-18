DARK AS THE NIGHT: USC's home opener to be a blackout

The University of South Carolina's home opener against the Kentucky Wildcats will be a little bit more special on top of the game being played at night.

According to the team's Twitter account, the game will now be a black out as the team is calling for fans to wear all black.

It also appears that the team will be sporting all-black uniforms during the game.

Under the lights ... yet dark as night pic.twitter.com/jDfZQIo2tL — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) August 18, 2017

Kickoff against the Wildcats is set for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.