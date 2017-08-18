LIVE: Protests underway in NC where Confederate statue pulled do - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: Protests underway in NC where Confederate statue pulled down

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect

LIVE: Protests underway in NC where Confederate statue pulled down

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly