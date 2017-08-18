Former WIS SVP and GM Mel Stebbins passes away

Some sad news to report about one of our own here at WIS.

Former WIS Senior Vice President and General Manager Mel Stebbins died early Friday morning in Columbia after a series of health problems that began in late June.

Stebbins retired in late 2007 after 39 years in the television business.

During his career, he served as General Manager at WIS for six years after holding the same position at stations in Toledo, Ohio and Montgomery, Alabama.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Mel was also active in a variety of community organizations in Columbia including the United Way, American Red Cross, Chamber of Commerce and Palmetto Health Foundation.

Those of us here at WIS send our condolences to Mel's wife Kathy and their family.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.