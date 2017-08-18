Former WIS SVP and GM Mel Stebbins passes away

A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris' journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.
With a heat index that could be as high as 106 degrees Friday in the Midlands, at least two football teams are taking precautions for the heat.
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.
Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.
While the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21 will be a view of a lifetime for millions, the event is poised to mark SC State University in the astronomy history books.
A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African Americans has been removed from the grounds of the Maryland State House.
The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.
In ancient times, people had very interesting ideas why eclipses happened, and it didn't have anything to do with the moon.
