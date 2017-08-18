South Carolina's jobless rate unchanged at 3.9 percent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Unemployment in South Carolina was unchanged last month, matching the adjusted June rate of 3.9 percent.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said in a news release Friday that the rate below 4 percent is the best since November 2000.

The figures do not yet reflect the layoffs created by the abandonment of new reactors at the V.C. Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County. Department director Cheryl Stanton said she's encouraged by the number or businesses offering work to those employees.

The agency said professional and business services added about 2,800 jobs last month. Government added about 2,200 jobs.

The trade, transportation and utilities segment dropped by 3,100 jobs.

Bamberg County had the highest unemployment rate in July at 7.6 percent. Charleston County had the lowest rate at 3.5 percent.

