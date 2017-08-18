Sorry, procrastinators: Richland County Public Library out of eclipse glasses

We're just days away from the total solar eclipse and many people around the Midlands are still getting prepared.

Just Friday morning, a massive line wrapped around the new Sandhills branch of the Richland County Public Library as masses of people waited to get a pair of NASA-approved glasses. Glasses were also available at other Richland County branches but were cleaned out just before noon.

Some of those people, they said, were in line as early as 5 a.m.

The giveaway began at 9 a.m.

All Richland Library locations were participating and people there seemed pretty excited.

"I am actually really excited, I feel like it was worth it. It was the first thing I got to experience," Alexis Rudnik said. "Me and My mom were talking and didn't see anyone in the line around my age. She was just happy that I was standing with her."

