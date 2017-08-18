Man sought after firing shotgun in the air in Five Points

The Columbia Police Department is currently on the hunt for a man who thought it'd be a swell idea to fire a shotgun in the air in Five Points last week.

According to CPD, the incident happened at 2020 Devine Street shortly after 4 a.m. on Aug 11.

CPD investigators have no idea why the man opened fire. No one was injured and there was no property damage.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

