Deputies need help identifying two wanted for stealing gun in burglary

Richland County Sheriff's deputies need help identifying two people wanted for breaking into a house and stealing a handgun.

Deputies say the burglars shattered the back window of a home on Green Oaks Road on August 8 and stole several electronics and a handgun. Deputies recovered the stolen electronic items behind the house, but the gun has not been recovered.

A nearby store surveillance camera system captured video of the two fleeing the area in a burgundy Nissan Altima. That video is attached to this story.

If you recognize the vehicle or the suspects, or if you have any information that could help deputies make an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

