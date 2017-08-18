Deputies need help identifying two wanted for stealing gun in burglary

Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African Americans has been removed from the grounds of the Maryland State House.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.More >>
One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Kershaw County Thursday.More >>
Eight people are without a home Friday after an overnight fire in Columbia.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies need help identifying two people wanted for breaking into a house and stealing a handgun.More >>
With days to go until the total solar eclipse, cities and municipalities around the state are making double sure the eclipse glasses they've been giving away to citizens pass muster.More >>
