Gamecocks host Fan Appreciation Day Saturday

The annual Gamecocks' Fan Appreciation Day is Saturday, August 19.

Fans are invited to the free event at Colonial Life Arena from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The football team is scheduled to arrive at 2 p.m.

Coaches and student-athletes from the Gamecocks’ football, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, equestrian, cross country and men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams will be available to sign autographs.

Due to NCAA rules, student-athletes will only sign the official South Carolina Athletics team poster or autograph card that will be provided at the event free of charge. Fans are asked not to bring or ask student-athletes to sign other items. Bag checks will occur at the arena entrance and fans will not be allowed to bring in other memorabilia.

Only the main entrance to Colonial Life Arena will be available for the public to enter. Parking will be available in the lots adjacent to Colonial Life Arena.

With a large crowd expected and a limited amount of time available, it is highly unlikely that fans will be able to receive an autograph of every student-athlete in attendance. To accommodate as many people as possible, we ask that fans limit their autograph signings to one poster and/or autograph card per person.