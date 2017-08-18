High schools reschedule big rivalry football game because of heat

With a heat index that could be as high as 106 degrees Friday in the Midlands, at least two football teams are taking precautions for the heat.

Friday is the first week of football games for some high schools throughout the Midlands.

Camden and Lugoff-Elgin moved Friday night's rivalry game to 8 p.m. to try to beat the heat. It is the WIS Jim Hudson Football Friday Game of the Week.

Chapin and River Bluff, and Woodruff and A.C. Flora also have 8 p.m. start times.

Coaches say they are not taking chances, and they are keeping a close eye on their players as the extreme heat continues through the weekend. Players had abbreviated practices leading up to the big game to try to avoid the sweltering heat.

According to the National Federation of State high School Associations there have been 42 deaths of high school football players related to overheating since 1995.

State rules say for the first three days of practice, players are only allowed to practice once a day wearing helmets only with tee-shirts and shorts.

Coaches give players breaks in the shade and time to hydrate. They also practice on grass when the turf it too hot.

Some signs of a overheating include headaches, extreme nausea or vomiting, or lack of sweat.

Here's the Football Friday schedule:

Collegiate at Gilbert – 7 PM

West Florence at Lexington – 7PM EDT

Nation Ford at Irmo 7 PM EDT

Chapin at River Bluff – 8 PM EDT



Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Fairfield Central – 7 PM EDT

Keenan at Newberry – 7:30 PM EDT

Sumter at Ridge View – 7 PM EDT

Woodruff at A.C. Flora(Memorial Stadium/8pm)

LAKE WOOD at McBee – 7:30 PM

Eau Claire at North Central – 7:30 PM

University Christian (Fla.) at Ben Lippen (solo run) – 7:30

Brookland-Cayce at Lake Marion – 7:00

Edisto at Orangeburg-Wilkinson – 7:30

