Kershaw County crash kills driver

Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
The Sons of Confederate Veterans were one of about 200 groups participating in the parade.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.More >>
One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Kershaw County Thursday.More >>
South Carolina's military history museum is pursuing a cheaper plan for displaying the last Confederate battle flag to fly on Statehouse grounds.More >>
A Lexington County man has died after his car ran off the interstate in Kershaw County early Thursday.More >>
One local historian is weighing-in on what should be done with the Confederate statues across the grounds, feeling they should be changed rather than taken down.More >>
We are at First Alert status through Monday due to high temperatures in the forecast.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation said it will begin taking additional precautions on Friday ahead of the August 21 solar eclipse, which is expected to bring a huge influx of traffic to the states roads.More >>
