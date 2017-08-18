Kershaw County crash kills driver

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Kershaw County Thursday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened on Flat Rock Road at about 6 p.m.

Troopers say the driver of a pickup headed west crossed the center line and hit an eastbound pickup.

The driver of the truck that crossed into the other lane was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The victim's name has not yet been released by the coroner.

The driver of the other pickup was taken to the hospital. There is no word on that driver's condition.

That crash is under investigation.

