FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat through weekend

We are at First Alert status through Monday due to high temperatures in the forecast.

Visitors to the Columbia area this weekend for the eclipse will experience big time heat and humidity. Therefore, First Alert days for the heat will be in effect today through Monday as the heat index will range from 103 – 108 degrees.

A weak cold front will move into the state late Friday and stall out just to our south by Saturday. This will give us a little better coverage of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the weekend.

A touch drier air will move in with this front, atmospherically speaking. It will lower the rain chance a bit Monday – Wednesday however, the humidity will still be with us.

Another cold front moves in by late next week with more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

First Alert Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs upper 90s. Heat index 105-108

First Alert Saturday - Sunday Partly cloudy, hot and humid, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs middle 90s. Heat index 103-105

First Alert Eclipse Monday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s. Heat index 100 – 102

