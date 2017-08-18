8 displaced in overnight house fire - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Eight people are without a home Friday after an overnight fire in Columbia. 

The fire broke out around 12:30 Friday morning on Truman Street. 

No injuries were reported, but $25,000 worth of damage was done. 

The Columbia Fire Department continues to investigate. The cause has not been released yet.

