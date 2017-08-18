Confederate Relic Room pursuing cheaper option for Confederate flag display

The South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum says because the Confederate flag is a 19 century political artifact, it doesn't fit into its collection of relics and artifacts that were part of the Civil War, and therefore needs new space for display.More >>
Fifty-three years of history comes to a close on the State House grounds on Friday as the Confederate flag, once a lightning rod of controversy and history, is permanently removed from its prominent location in front of South Carolinas seat of government.
