Confederate Relic Room pursuing cheaper option for Confederate flag display

Fifty-three years of history comes to a close on the State House grounds on Friday as the Confederate flag, once a lightning rod of controversy and history, is permanently removed from its prominent location in front of South Carolinas seat of government.

The South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum says because the Confederate flag is a 19 century political artifact, it doesn't fit into its collection of relics and artifacts that were part of the Civil War, and therefore needs new space for display.

The Confederate flag has flown in its current position on the South Carolina State House grounds since July, 2000.

Confederate Relic Room: State House flag is a political artifact, not a military one

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WIS) - South Carolina's military history museum is pursuing a cheaper plan for displaying the last Confederate battle flag to fly on State House grounds.

The governing board of the Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum voted unanimously Thursday to propose exhibiting the flag it received in 2015 in existing office space. The estimated cost of $200,000 to $300,000 includes combining two offices, raising the ceiling, lighting and electronic security.

Museum Director Allen Roberson made that suggestion in January. But at that time, the board refused to give up on a $3.6 million proposal that incorporated the flag display in a larger expansion and conservation project.

Legislators have balked at that price tag.

Leaders at the Relic Room argued that the flag is a political artifact, not an artifact of the Civil War and should be displayed separately from the blood-stained and tattered flags that were carried into battle.

The board directed Roberson to develop the new proposal for legislators to consider in next year's budget process.

