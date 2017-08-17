Large crowds on Eclipse Day has meant crucial planning for area first responders

With the day of the total solar eclipse getting closer here in the Midlands, area first responders are going over their final plans to deal with the extremely large crowds that are expected.

Several police and fire-fighting agencies say they plan to bring in extra crews over the weekend. That's to help with the added traffic created by the tens

of thousands of visitors expected in and around the Columbia area.

In Lexington County, the sheriff's department is planning to have its marine patrol and bike patrol monitoring crowds at the Lake Murray Dam on Eclipse Monday.

Meanwhile in Lugoff, the fire department will be bringing its all-terrain vehicles to Potter Community Park to help with another eclipse event there.

"The biggest hurdle for us that we have to be prepared for is you can have all this great equipment but if you can't get it through traffic, can't get it through the crowds, that's gonna create a major problem," Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray said.

Area first responders say if you are headed to an eclipse event on Monday be sure to know where you can turn for help if you need it.

Many events will have police and fire crews present to ensure things stay safe.

