Deputies: Missing Fairfield County man with dementia found

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office)
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Deputies in Fairfield County say a missing 82-year-old man with dementia has been found. 

Deputies say Carlton Harris is receiving medical attention. They also thanked everyone who shared the information to assist in finding him.

Harris was last seen walking on White Oak Church Road near White Oak Church in Fairfield County. 

Helicopters were called into the area to assist in the search for Harris. 

