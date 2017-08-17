Roadway reopened after motorcycle crash blocks multiple lanes on I-26 in Lexington County

Multiple lanes of Interstate 26 in Lexington County have been blocked by authorities working to clear the scene of a collision. (Source: Google Earth Pro)

The roadway is back open after multiple lanes of Interstate 26 in Lexington County were blocked due to a motorcycle collision.

The crash happened on I-26 in the westbound lanes at the 107 mile-marker. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say two motorcycles that were attempting to exit the interstate collided with each other. Both of the motorcyclists suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The collision caused authorities to block two of the right lanes on the interstate for about 30 minutes as they worked to clear the scene.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.