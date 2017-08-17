FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision blocks multiple lanes on I-26 in Lexington County

Multiple lanes of Interstate 26 in Lexington County have been blocked by authorities working to clear the scene of a collision. (Source: Google Earth Pro)

The collision is on I-26 in the westbound lanes at the 107 mile-marker.

Details of the crash are extremely limited at this point, however, injuries have been reported.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route if this area is a part of your Thursday night commute.

WIS has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information. Check back for updates.

