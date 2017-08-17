Local historian weighs-in on State House Confederate monuments: "I'm disappointed"

It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cold front that will slide in from the north on Monday.More >>
One local historian is weighing-in on what should be done with the Confederate statues across the grounds, feeling they should be changed rather than taken down.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
Sumter County officials are working to identify who was driving two trucks that almost hit a woman Monday afternoon.More >>
A Richland County councilman is sounding the alarm on eclipse glasses he says are unsafe, and they’re being provided by Richland County.More >>
Ah, sitting. Take a load off your feet. Problem is, sitting too much can put a load on your body. Health experts are learning more about the negative consequences of spending too much time in your seat.More >>
Despite fears the county purchased eclipse glasses that don't meet the high standards of NASA, Richland County says their glasses do meet the standards of the American Astronomical Society.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies will say goodbye to a fallen K-9 officer Thursday.More >>
