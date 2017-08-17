PLAYER TO WATCH: Spring Valley's Tindall ready to leave lasting legacy

On the practice field, Spring Valley senior linebacker Channing Tindall flashes a bright smile behind his helmet’s face mask.

But that bright smiles turns to a fixated stare into the backfield as Tindall takes the field for Spring Valley.

“I’d probably describe myself as kind of like an old school player,” said Tindall. “I don’t like being real finesse i like going downhill and hard-nose tackling.”

Spring Valley head coach Robin Bacon said Tindall has been an unselfish teammate who gets the job done.

“He’s a great leader,” Bacon said. “We need him to be a little bit more vocal and that’s coming. I think he hadn’t had to do that the last few years because he had some great guys around him. But those guys have graduated so now’s his time.”

Tindall collected 166 tackles, 16 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, and two interceptions last season. His work ethic earned him a spot in The Opening, a football recruiting showcase hosted by Nike. He also has received more than 20 scholarship offers from schools including South Carolina and Florida State. What he has done on the field has had a tremendous impact on his teammates. However, Tindall wants to do more than that by leaving a lasting legacy at Spring Valley.

“I remember when I first came onto the field trying to make a name for myself,” said Tindall, “and now I look at how far I’ve gotten. It just makes me want to push harder and do the same thing when i get to college and hopefully the NFL.”

Right now, Tindall is not committed to a school, but he told WIS that he’d make that decision in September. Until then, he and his teammates have work to do. Spring Valley travels to Fort Mill this Friday for their season opener.

