Richland Co. roadways graced with 'home of the longest total solar eclipse' signs

Richland County Public Works crews install a new eclipse sign on Percival Road, near the Kershaw County line. (Source: Richland County)

The Richland County eclipse signs read “Home of the Longest Total Solar Eclipse on the East Coast” with the Richland County hashtag #RCtotaleclipse. (Source: Richland County)

As the countdown begins to the historic total eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, Richland County is beginning to welcome the expected thousands of visitors with specially made signs displayed at multiple entry points into the County.

The signs announce: “Home Of The Longest Total Solar Eclipse On The East Coast” with the Richland County hashtag #RCtotaleclipse.

Earlier this week, Richland County Public Works crews affixed one of the eight welcome signs below a “Richland County” wayfinding sign on State Road SC-12 at the start of Percival Road near the Richland-Kershaw county line, adjacent to Fort Jackson.

The seven other locations are

U.S. 1 Two Notch Road

U.S. 176 Broad River Road

U.S. 21 Wilson Boulevard

U.S. 321 Winnsboro Road

U.S. 378/U.S. 76 Garners Ferry Road (Bridge)

U.S. 601 McCords Ferry Road

S.C. 215 Monticello Road

