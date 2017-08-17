Stand up if you're going to read this story

Ah, sitting. Take a load off your feet. Problem is, sitting too much can put a load on your body. Health experts are learning more about the negative consequences of spending too much time in your seat.

In wanting to do a story on how easy it is to get stuck in our seats - I looked no further than my newsroom. Meet some of the

show producers at WIS TV. From the moment their day starts, producers are tied to their computers researching, writing, organizing and reorganizing their shows.

As the creative juices flow, the clock ticks.

Dr. Dana Rawl of Lexington Medical Center says sit less, move more. He says our bodies were created to move. And to not move - is detrimental.

"If you sit in one place for too long, if you stand in one place for too long, if you lie down for too long, your body is going to start stiffening up and you are going to get aches and pains and the next thing you know you're going to start developing other types of issues – muscular, skeletal-related issues," Dr. Rawl says.

Those other issues stem from stagnant blood in the body which leads to pooling of the blood in the legs, varicose veins, swelling, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and weight gain. The longer you're inactive, the longer the list of negatives grows.

Dr. Rawl adds, “If you sit around and don't do anything, it's just the old adage that if you don't use it, you'll lose it."

You'll lose good, strong posture and that will lead to aches and pains. In fact, some recent studies claim sitting too long can actually negate the benefits of your morning workout. Runner’s World magazine reports if you run for an hour in the morning and then sit for 10 hours during the day, you lose roughly 80 percent of the health benefit from your morning exercise. Picture it like this. Eating fruits and veggies in the morning is great. But that doesn't mean you can eat candy the rest of the day!

Monitor yourself. You can be so focused on what you're doing at your desk, it will be hours before you move. Dr. Rawl says at least every 20 to 30 minutes - move.

He recommends that if you can't get out of your seat, then at least stretch your legs, move your feet in circles, straighten and extend your back, roll your shoulders and move your neck, your toes. It all helps increase the blood flow. And not only does this give you a physical benefit but it's also a mental break.

