Here's what you need to know about parking in Columbia for the total solar eclipse

The City of Columbia’s parking services team is ready for the eclipse.

“I’m actually looking forward to it greatly because it’s probably the biggest event the city’s ever had,” said Zach Pearce, the city’s business liaison with Parking Services.

Pearce will be right in the thick of it. For weeks, he and his staff have been working on a parking plan.

“The last number I saw was 700,000-plus people, so we’re talking a very, very large operation,” he said.

The city certainly doesn’t have parking spaces for that many people, but there should be more spaces open than normal.

“We are able to accommodate more than we had originally thought due to businesses closing for today,” Pearce said.

Here’s what you need to know:

These garages will be open to the public Saturday, Sunday, and Monday: Washington Street, Taylor Street, Lady Street, Park Street, Lincoln Street and PJ Cannon.

Additionally, there’ll be surface parking available at the Sumter Street, Devine Street, and Harden Street (former Five Points Exxon) lots.

The Convention Center lot will be open too – but only on Monday.

You’ll need cash to park at any of those lots.

“It’s a $10 flat fee, cash only, upon entering the facility,” Pearce said.

When garages fill up, city staffers will be there to let parkers know that and where they should go instead.

Metered spots will operate normally.

Also, when it comes to watching the eclipse, garage roof-top viewing won’t be allowed for safety reasons.

Of course, if parking is a concern, there are several events and venues outside of downtown with plenty of parking. A couple of them are Saluda Shoals, the Historic Columbia Speedway, and Yonder Field.

