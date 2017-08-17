RCSD lines are down, officials say

Officials at the Richland County Sheriff's Department says their phone lines are down and do not have a timetable for when they will be restored.

They are currently working on a fix for the issue.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department phone lines are currently down. If you need to get a hold of RCSD for a serious reason plz call 911 — RCSD (@RCSD) August 17, 2017

They urge the public to call 911 if they have an emergency.

