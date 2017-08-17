RCSD lines are down, officials say - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

RCSD lines are down, officials say

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Officials at the Richland County Sheriff's Department says their phone lines are down and do not have a timetable for when they will be restored. 

They are currently working on a fix for the issue. 

They urge the public to call 911 if they have an emergency. 

Check back for more updates. 

