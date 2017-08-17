Yes, the Lake Murray Dam will be open on Eclipse Day

Despite rumors to the contrary, the Lake Murray Dam will be open and available to those who wish to marvel at the total solar eclipse on Monday.

Officials with SCE&G, who owns the dam, says there are currently no plans to block traffic there at any point. Visitors are welcome to come view the eclipse from the dam walkway and as always, no alcohol, pets, skateboards, or bicycles are allowed on the walkway.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring protective eyewear and stay hydrated, as temperatures are expected to be high.

Here's how you can tell if your eclipse glasses are safe.

The public parks at Lake Murray will also be open:

The boat landing on the Irmo side of the dam will be open 24/7 as usual.

The Lexington side park will open at 11 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. as usual. Cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles, and vans may park at regular rates as long as space is available. Season passes will be accepted.

Those viewing the eclipse from boats are encouraged to practice safe boating, obey signage, and look out for others on the lake.

Did you miss our eclipse special? Don't worry - you can watch it here.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.