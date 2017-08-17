3 suspects wanted for robbing 2 women in Five Points

Akeem Bonnette, 24, Willie Green III, 23, and Tyshad Davis, 19, are accused of robbing two female shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at 830 Harden Street. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia police investigators have identified three suspects who they say robbed two women in Five Points earlier this month.

The two women, 20 and 22 years old, respectively, told officers that the three suspects were "initially friendly" as they walked through a parking lot. But that soured as the men stole cell phones and wallets with cash before running away.

The victims were not injured during the incident and immediately called 911.

CPD investigators are asking for any information about the whereabouts of these three suspects.

If you know where they are, you can call, text or submit online, their anonymous tip to Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

Tipsters could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

