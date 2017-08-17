A legal challenge and contract dispute could put state lottery scholarships at stake

The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
President Donald Trump's chief strategist says there's no military solution to North Korea's threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.More >>
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
Want to know how to get your student-athlete to the next level? Then get your ticket for BBQ and hear a special presentation with NCAA Recruiting Specialist Vernon Smith. Vernon will speak on that topic.More >>
The South Carolina Education Lottery wants to switch to a faster, more efficient gaming system. But the lottery’s interim director says a legal challenge filed this month by the contractor behind the current system could delay the complicated transition process.More >>
Clemson University released a statement Wednesday in support of the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, which requires colleges and universities in South Carolina to post information on their websites about fraternity and sorority student organizations’ misconduct. The university also provided a link to its report about the misconduct cases involving its student organizations.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
