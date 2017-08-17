Want to get your student-athlete to the next level?

Want to know how to get your student-athlete to the next level? Then get your ticket for BBQ and hear a special presentation with NCAA Recruiting Specialist Vernon Smith. Vernon will speak on that topic.

The Brookland-Cayce High School Bearcat Club will have its annual membership kickoff dinner Sunday, Aug. 27 starting at 4:30 p.m. inside the Brookland-Cayce High School cafeteria.

The special presentation will discuss tips and strategies that will help parents and coaches understand the NCAA recruiting process and how to place your student-athlete in the best position to accept collegiate athletic scholarships at all division levels.

Vernon Smith will provide unique insight on topics during this 45-minute period including character, how to get recruited, what college coaches look for in athletes, the impact of social media, how to evaluate college programs, and when to begin the student athlete NCAA eligibility process!

Tickets are $25. For tickets and info, email info@bearcatclub.com or call Kama Staton at 803-210-8577.

Or send $25 per ticket to:

BCHS Bearcat Club

P.O. Box 2591

West Columbia, SC 29171

