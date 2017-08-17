Clemson men's basketball team safe after deadly terror attack oc - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Clemson men's basketball team safe after deadly terror attack occurs outside team hotel in Spain

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Two are dead and 20 more injured after a van plowed into a crowd in Barcelona, Spain. (Source: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Two are dead and 20 more injured after a van plowed into a crowd in Barcelona, Spain. (Source: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
The Clemson Tigers men's basketball team is safe and secure following a deadly terror attack on the streets of Barcelona, Spain, according to the university's athletics department.

In a brief statement posted to twitter, athletics officials say the team will be returning to the United States on Friday on time and their exhibition game for Thursday night has been canceled because of the terrorist attack.

The attack happened after a van plowed into a crowd of bystanders.

The van crashed outside the team's hotel, the team's basketball managers said in a tweet.

No word on any other injuries.

