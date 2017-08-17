Clemson men's basketball team safe after deadly terror attack occurs outside team hotel in Spain

Two are dead and 20 more injured after a van plowed into a crowd in Barcelona, Spain. (Source: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

The Clemson Tigers men's basketball team is safe and secure following a deadly terror attack on the streets of Barcelona, Spain, according to the university's athletics department.

In a brief statement posted to twitter, athletics officials say the team will be returning to the United States on Friday on time and their exhibition game for Thursday night has been canceled because of the terrorist attack.

Travel party with Clemson men's basketball team currently in Barcelona is safe and secure... pic.twitter.com/GsmmGha2dR — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) August 17, 2017

The attack happened after a van plowed into a crowd of bystanders.

The van crashed outside the team's hotel, the team's basketball managers said in a tweet.

Everyone in our group in Barcelona is safe. Car attack was right outside of our hotel and we are on lockdown. — CU BBall Managers (@ClemsonManagers) August 17, 2017

No word on any other injuries.

