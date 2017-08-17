President Trump hits 'publicity seeking' Lindsey Graham in post-Charlottesville tweets

President Donald Trump lashed out at South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on Twitter again Thursday morning as Republicans criticize his response to the Charlottesville white supremacist rally that ended with one woman dead.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed Saturday at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville where investigators said a man identified as a white nationalist plowed a car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Trump has been on the defensive in the past several days following his comments Saturday that blamed "both sides" for the chaos that erupted in the streets of the Virginia town.

Graham has been one of the sitting Republican lawmakers most critical of Trump's response, drawing the ire of the president Thursday morning in a series of tweets.

Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Graham responded a short time later in a statement of his own.

“Mr. President, like most I seek to move our nation, my state, and our party forward - toward the light - not back to the darkness. “Your tweet honoring Miss Heyer was very nice and appropriate. Well done. “However, because of the manner in which you have handled the Charlottesville tragedy you are now receiving praise from some of the most racist and hate-filled individuals and groups in our country. For the sake of our Nation -- as our President -- please fix this. “History is watching us all.”

