What was the reason behind this arrest in Elgin? 'Drugs, drugs, drugs,' the sheriff says

"Drugs, drugs, drugs," Kershaw County Jim Matthews said of the latest drug-related arrests in his county on Wednesday.

Three people have been arrested and charged following a car chase and foot pursuit that began with a stolen car at a gas station on Highway 601.

According to Matthews, Michael Lee Dotson, 33, Maurice Actona Williams, 31, and Kayla Koumas, 26. All have been hit with various charges in connection with the crime.

Dotson has been charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, trafficking methamphetamine, failure to stop for blue lights, second degree driving under suspension and malicious injury to personal property. Williams has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana. Koumas has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Matthews said Dotson stole a blue Toyota Camry from a truck stop and was later identified as the suspect by multiple witnesses. Hours later, Matthews said, dispatchers were notified of shoplifting case in Elgin featuring a car that matched the description of the Camry.

Deputies said they located the car being driven by Dotson on White Pond Road. Williams and Koumas were passengers in the car, Matthews said.

The trio, investigators said, took off in the Camry when they saw deputies attempting a traffic stop.

Investigators said while they sped through the Elgin area, Dotson was spotted tossing several items out the window. The trio came to a T-junction in road, deputies said, and that's when Dotson and Williams jumped out of the car before it crashed into a parked car.

Koumas, who was still in the backseat of the car, was immediately taken into custody. The other two, meanwhile, apprehended on foot a brief time later, Matthews said.

Investigators said they located 20 grams of meth, a small amount of marijuana, and $400 in cash.

"The common thread in just about every issue we deal with is drugs and people who are on them,” Matthews said. “People who are normal and rational do abnormal and irrational things when they are on drugs. Drug dealing is not a victimless crime as some would have us believe.”

All three were taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center to face charges.

