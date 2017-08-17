LIVE: Authorities treating incident where van plowed into Spain crowd as terrorist attack

A van ran over several people in Las Ramblas, a promenade in Barcelona and a large tourist attraction.
According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.More >>
According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.More >>
According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.More >>
President Donald Trump's chief strategist says there's no military solution to North Korea's threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.More >>
President Donald Trump's chief strategist says there's no military solution to North Korea's threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.More >>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."More >>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."More >>
WIS celebrates Back-to-School 2017. Send us your photos so we can share them here. Post them on social media or click here.More >>
WIS celebrates Back-to-School 2017. Send us your photos so we can share them here. Post them on social media or click here.More >>
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies will say goodbye to a fallen K-9 officer Thursday.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies will say goodbye to a fallen K-9 officer Thursday.More >>
Three people have been arrested and charged following a car chase and foot pursuit that began with a stolen car at a gas station on Highway 601.More >>
Three people have been arrested and charged following a car chase and foot pursuit that began with a stolen car at a gas station on Highway 601.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>