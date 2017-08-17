LIVE: Authorities treating incident where van plowed into Spain - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: Authorities treating incident where van plowed into Spain crowd as terrorist attack

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
A van ran over several people in Las Ramblas, a promenade in Barcelona and a large tourist attraction.

According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

