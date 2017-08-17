Report: Wrestling legend Ric Flair in critical condition with 'multiple organ problems'

Ric Flair, pictured here at a WrestleMania 30 press conference, is in critical condition. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.

According to several reports, Wendy Barlow, a woman identified by several news outlets as Flair's fiancee, says she took the icon to the hospital on Aug. 11 with "severe abdominal pain."

From there, Flair was immediately hospitalized where he underwent surgery. Initial reports indicated it was a heart-related issue and even colon surgery, but Barlow says it was neither.

"I have been by his side since Friday and will continue to make sure he is getting the best care possible," Barlow wrote in a Facebook post on her private account.

Flair's management company, Legacy Talent and Entertainment, posted an update on their Facebook page after Flair was admitted to ask for prayers for the 68-year-old.

Flair is one of the most well-known professional wrestlers in the world. The 16-time world heavyweight champion has worked for NWA, WCW, TNA, and most recently the WWE.

His daughter, Charlotte Flair, is a popular women's wrestler in her own regard.

Charlotte recently posted about her father's medical troubles on her Instagram account.

