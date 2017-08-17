County says their eclipse glasses meet the standards of scientists, but questions remain

Despite fears the county purchased eclipse glasses that don't meet the high standards of NASA, Richland County says their glasses do meet the standards of the American Astronomical Society.

In a statement, Richland County officials say they purchased 10,000 pairs of glasses printed with the county seal and logo and questions began to arise that they were not approved by NASA. Half those glasses have already been distributed.

That said, the county said they began to do additional research by contacting the AAS for further information.

"The glasses are from a company that has been reviewed by the AAS and meet a standard of safety spelled out by the organization, which offers suggestions on 'How to Tell If Your Eclipse Glasses or Handheld Solar Viewers Are Safe,'" the statement said.

According to the county, the glasses they purchased bear the ISO certification number 12312-2.

The county says if residents are less confident in their glasses, then they have other options to seek for eclipse glasses.

