County says their eclipse glasses meet the standards of scientists, but questions remain

The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.More >>
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.More >>
President Donald Trump's chief strategist says there's no military solution to North Korea's threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.More >>
President Donald Trump's chief strategist says there's no military solution to North Korea's threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.More >>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."More >>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
Illegally passing a school bus in South Carolina not only puts children's lives at risk but can also cost drivers huge fines.More >>
Illegally passing a school bus in South Carolina not only puts children's lives at risk but can also cost drivers huge fines.More >>
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.More >>
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.More >>
Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.More >>
Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.More >>
Despite fears the county purchased eclipse glasses that don't meet the high standards of NASA, Richland County says their glasses do meet the standards of the American Astronomical Society.More >>
Despite fears the county purchased eclipse glasses that don't meet the high standards of NASA, Richland County says their glasses do meet the standards of the American Astronomical Society.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies will say goodbye to a fallen K-9 officer Thursday.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies will say goodbye to a fallen K-9 officer Thursday.More >>
Levar Jones sat down with WIS on Wednesday and gave his thoughts on the time Groubert will serve.More >>
Levar Jones sat down with WIS on Wednesday and gave his thoughts on the time Groubert will serve.More >>