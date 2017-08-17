Fallen K-9 deputy honored by sheriff and the community

Richland County Sheriff's deputies said goodby to a fallen K-9 officer Thursday.

Tosca died on Aug. 5 after suffering from a seizure. She was rushed to the hospital after the seizure but eventually she was taken off a ventilator.

She was trained in drug detection, tracking, and apprehension.

The Sheriff says in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to provide vests to the Richland County Sheriff's Department K-9 Unit in the name of Tosca.

