Community invited to service for fallen K-9

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 deputies Saturday morning.

Sheriff's department asks for thoughts and prayers after death of K9 deputy

Richland County Sheriff's deputies will say goodbye to a fallen K-9 officer Thursday.

Tosca died on August 5th after suffering from a seizure. She was rushed to the hospital after the seizure but eventually she was taken off a ventilator.

She was trained in drug detection, tracking and apprehension.

Sheriff Leon Lott says the community is welcome to attend the memorial service Thursday at 11:30 at the sheriff's department headquarters on Two Notch Road.

The Sheriff says in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to provide vests to the Richland County Sheriff's Department K-9 Unit in the name of Tosca.

