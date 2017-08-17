Driver killed in overnight crash on I-20 in Kershaw Co.

The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.More >>
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
Many historians say it's far-fetched to place Robert E. Lee and George Washington in the same category the way President Donald Trump has suggested.More >>
Many historians say it's far-fetched to place Robert E. Lee and George Washington in the same category the way President Donald Trump has suggested.More >>
Police are investigating the damage of two Confederate statues in downtown Wilmington.More >>
Police are investigating the damage of two Confederate statues in downtown Wilmington.More >>
Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.More >>
Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.More >>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."More >>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."More >>
One person has died after a their car ran off the road in Kershaw County early Thursday.More >>
One person has died after a their car ran off the road in Kershaw County early Thursday.More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
A driver led Lexington County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit late Wednesday night.More >>
A driver led Lexington County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit late Wednesday night.More >>
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday evening.More >>
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday evening.More >>