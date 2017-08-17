Driver killed in overnight crash on I-20 in Kershaw Co.

One person has died after a their car ran off the road in Kershaw County early Thursday.

According to the SC Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred around midnight on Interstate 20 at the 95 mile marker, near the 521 exit. They say the driver was not wearing a seat belt when that car ran off the road, hit a guardrail then hit a barrier wall.

The coroner has not released the victim's name yet.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

