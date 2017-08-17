Ugh! It's hot!

High pressure will keep us hot, humid and relatively dry with only isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms through Saturday. The heat index will be near the danger category as we could see a heat index of 105-109 degrees.
A cold front will make its way to the state by Sunday. Depending how far the front moves to our south will be our cue for mostly cloudy or partly cloudy skies for Monday. As of today, my thinking is the front would be right over us however, it will be very weak and would have a difficulty help producing widespread cloud cover.
Thursday – Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs upper 90s. Heat index 105-109
Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs middle 90s. Heat index 103-105
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs middle 90s. Heat index 100 – 103
Eclipse Monday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower to middle 90s. Heat index 100 – 102
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.