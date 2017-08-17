Ugh! It's hot!

High pressure will keep us hot, humid and relatively dry with only isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms through Saturday. The heat index will be near the danger category as we could see a heat index of 105-109 degrees.



A cold front will make its way to the state by Sunday. Depending how far the front moves to our south will be our cue for mostly cloudy or partly cloudy skies for Monday. As of today, my thinking is the front would be right over us however, it will be very weak and would have a difficulty help producing widespread cloud cover.



Thursday – Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs upper 90s. Heat index 105-109



Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs middle 90s. Heat index 103-105



Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs middle 90s. Heat index 100 – 103



Eclipse Monday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower to middle 90s. Heat index 100 – 102

