Driver, passenger arrested following 30+ mile chase from Lexington to Newberry County

Jacob Ryan Newton (L) and Valerie Hope Bennett (R) have both been charged following the chase. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

Two people have been charged in connection with a 30+ mile pursuit Wednesday night from Lexington County all the way to near the Newberry County line.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department tells us a deputy tried to stop a car being driven by Jacob Ryan Newton, 21, but Newton didn't stop. That's when the deputy started a chase on Interstate 20.

The pursuit ended on Interstate 26 west near mile marker 71. Newberry County deputies had to deploy stop sticks.

Newton has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and a drug-related offense. He was also wanted on a drug charge out of Georgia at the time of his arrest last night.

Newton's passenger, Valerie Hope Bennett, 21, has been charged with simple possession of marijuana. She had two active warrants at the time of the incident: one for littering and another for drug possession.

No one was hurt.

Bennett and Newton remain jailed at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.