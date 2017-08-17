Driver flees Lexington Co. Deputies, stopped near Newberry Co. line

A driver led Lexington County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit late Wednesday night.

The Sheriff's Department tells us a deputy tried to stop a car but the driver didn't stop. That's when the deputy started a chase on Interstate 20.

The pursuit ended on I-26 west near mile marker 71. Newberry county deputies had to deploy stop sticks.



The driver is under arrest and faces several charges. Deputies have not yet released the driver's name or the charges.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.